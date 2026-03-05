Trump Backs Former US Attorney Kurt Alme in Montana Senate Race

President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed former federal prosecutor Kurt Alme for the U.S. Senate seat in Montana after Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., announced he will not seek reelection.

The endorsement came as Montana's candidate filing deadline closed Wednesday, pushing Alme to the front of the Republican field for a seat in a state that has trended strongly Republican in recent federal contests.

"A Highly Respected Criminal Prosecutor in my Administration, and distinguished Harvard Law School Graduate, Kurt knows the Wisdom and Courage it takes to ensure LAW AND ORDER, advocate for our Heroes in Law Enforcement, and strongly support our Military and Veterans," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president added that "Kurt Alme is an exceptional person, and will do a fantastic job as your next United States Senator from the Great State of Montana - HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

Trump also praised Daines, saying the senator "did a job like few others are capable of doing" and chose to "'pass the torch' to Kurt Alme, my TRUMP 45 and TRUMP 47 U.S. Attorney," while noting that Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Tim Sheehy have backed Alme.

Alme previously served as U.S. attorney for the District of Montana after being nominated by Trump and confirmed by the Senate in 2017. He left the job in late 2020 before returning to government and political work in the state.

He also served as Montana’s state budget director under Gianforte. The U.S. Department of Justice said Alme was sworn in March 17, 2025, as interim U.S. attorney for the District of Montana.

"We have made real progress under President Trump's policies — prioritizing public safety, supporting law enforcement, and delivering results for Montanans," Alme said in a statement to the Daily Montanan.

"We need proven doers in Washington who will stand up for our values without apology. I'm running for Senate to be a relentless advocate for Montana and to help President Trump put America First."

Daines, first elected to the Senate in 2014 and reelected in 2020, announced his decision in a video message and said he was weighing his next steps after years in business and public life.

"Prior to public service, I spent 28 years in the private sector," Daines said.

"While I found those years very rewarding, they didn't compare to the fulfillment I found in public service. I'm energized, I'm encouraged and I'm ready for whatever comes next."

Montana voters are scheduled to choose a senator in the Nov. 3, 2026, general election, with party primaries set for June 2, and the sudden late-stage shakeup immediately set off jockeying for a seat that Republicans view as a key hold in their fight to maintain Senate control.

The change in the Senate race came days after Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., said he will retire from Congress following multiple surgeries, saying he wanted to ensure "full-time representation in Congress" and avoid the risk of "uncertain absence and missed votes."