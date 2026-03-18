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Tags: donald trump | ken paxton | john cornyn | save america act | 2026 elections | texas

Lack of Trump Endorsement Fuels Cornyn-Paxton Race

By    |   Wednesday, 18 March 2026 11:01 AM EDT

President Donald Trump let a key deadline pass Tuesday without endorsing a candidate in Texas' Republican Senate race, ensuring that Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Attorney General Ken Paxton will remain on the May 26 runoff ballot and prolonging a costly and increasingly personal fight for one of the party's most closely watched seats.

Neither candidate dropped out before the 5 p.m. Central deadline to come off the runoff ballot, leaving Trump free to endorse later but denying Republicans an early end to a race that turned more contentious after neither man won a majority in the March 3 primary.

As a result, both campaigns are pressing ahead.

Cornyn released a new attack ad on Tuesday centered on Paxton's character, including allegations tied to extramarital affairs.

Paxton, meanwhile, continued to cast himself as the race's truest MAGA candidate, with allies trying to catch Trump's attention through advertising in Florida near Mar-a-Lago.

Trump's silence also kept the contest tied to the fate of the SAVE America Act, the election bill now before the Senate.

The chamber voted Tuesday to begin debate on the measure, and the White House says it would require proof of citizenship to register for federal elections and photo identification before voting in a federal election.

Trump had said after the primary that he would endorse "soon." Reuters reported on March 4 that the president also said he'd call for the unendorsed candidate to drop out to avoid a costly runoff.

When, or whether, Trump weighs in may matter more because the runoff electorate is expected to be smaller and more ideological than the primary electorate, a dynamic that could help Paxton.

At the same time, Cornyn has tried to show closer alignment with Trump, such as by backing changes to Senate rules if needed to advance the SAVE America Act, a break from his long defense of the filibuster.

For now, Trump's nondecision locked in the next phase of the race.

Even if one candidate quits campaigning later, both names will still appear on the ballot, extending a runoff that has become as much a test of loyalty to Trump as a contest for a Senate seat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump skipped a key endorsement deadline Tuesday in Texas' GOP Senate race, leaving Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton to face off in a costly May 26 runoff.
donald trump, ken paxton, john cornyn, save america act, 2026 elections, texas
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2026-01-18
Wednesday, 18 March 2026 11:01 AM
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