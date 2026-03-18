Cornyn, Paxton Stay in Texas Senate Race Awaiting Trump Endorsement

The deadline for a candidate to withdraw from the Texas GOP primary ballot has passed with neither incumbent Sen. John Cornyn nor state Attorney General Ken Paxton dropping out while President Donald Trump continues to withhold his endorsement in the race.

The high-stakes Republican runoff, set for May 26, is shaping up as one of the most closely watched and expensive contests of the 2026 cycle, with both candidates aggressively courting Trump's support as a decisive factor among GOP voters.

According to multiple reports, including The Washington Post, Cornyn and Paxton are effectively competing for an "endorsement primary," with both campaigns tailoring their messaging to appeal to Trump and his strong base in Texas.

Trump has repeatedly said he would announce his endorsement "soon," but has yet to do so, leaving both candidates locked in a fierce battle.

Cornyn, a four-term senator and longtime fixture in Republican leadership, has increasingly aligned himself with Trump's agenda in recent weeks.

Most notably, he reversed his longstanding support for the Senate filibuster, backing calls to eliminate it in order to pass the SAVE America Act — a sweeping election integrity bill championed by Trump that includes voter ID requirements and other conservative priorities.

"Talk is cheap," Cornyn wrote in a recent opinion column, urging fellow Republicans to adapt to what he described as a new political reality shaped by Democrats' willingness to bypass norms.

Paxton, meanwhile, has leaned heavily into his identity as a MAGA-aligned conservative, with allies launching aggressive ad campaigns painting Cornyn as insufficiently loyal to Trump.

Some of those ads have even aired near Trump's Florida residence in an effort to influence the president directly.

Supporters of Paxton argue Cornyn's shift on the filibuster is politically motivated rather than principled.

"Weak, flip-flop words," one pro-Paxton strategist said, reflecting broader skepticism among grassroots conservatives.

The race has also turned increasingly personal.

Cornyn's campaign has highlighted Paxton's legal troubles and reported personal controversies, while Paxton's camp has accused Cornyn of betraying Trump in the past — including questioning his electability before the 2024 election.

Despite the intense infighting, both candidates remain confident heading into the runoff.

Cornyn narrowly led in the March 3 primary, but Paxton has demonstrated strong support among the conservative base, tightening what was once seen as a clear advantage for the incumbent.

Trump's decision to delay his endorsement until after developments on the SAVE America Act has added another layer of uncertainty.

The legislation, now under Senate debate, has become a litmus test for Republican loyalty and could ultimately influence the president's choice.

With neither candidate stepping aside, Texas Republicans now face a costly and contentious showdown — one that conservatives warn must ultimately unify behind a nominee capable of defeating Democrat James Talarico and advancing an America First agenda in Washington.