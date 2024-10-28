WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | california | house | majority | wpa | scott baugh | democrats
CORRESPONDENT

California Poll: GOP's Baugh Pulls Ahead in Bid to Flip Seat

John Gizzi By Monday, 28 October 2024 09:28 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

A California U.S. House seat now in Democrats' hands that Republicans most looked forward to picking up appears to be falling into place for its nominee Scott Baugh.

A just-completed survey by WPA Intelligence showed the GOP's Baugh, a stalwart conservative and former Orange County Republican Party chair, for the first time leading in the race to succeed outgoing Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif.

According to WPA's polling of likely voters, Baugh leads Democrat state Sen. David Min 43%-40% district wide.

"Since late September, Baugh has improved with independents [gaining 7%] and Democrats [gaining 6%]," according to WPA's Chris Wilson.

Wilson also noted Baugh is in a near-tie with Min (43%-44%) among college graduates.

Two years ago, Baugh came within a whisker (51.6%-48.4%) of ousting Porter.

With her relinquishing the seat to run for the Senate this year, Baugh found himself in a fall race with Min.

Min is far-left member of the Progressive Caucus in the California State Senate who Republicans have slammed as "soft on crime" for his support of measures such as no cash bail.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
A California U.S. House seat now in Democrats' hands that Republicans most looked forward to picking up appears to be falling into place for its nominee Scott Baugh.
poll, california, house, majority, wpa, scott baugh, democrats, republicans
197
2024-28-28
Monday, 28 October 2024 09:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved