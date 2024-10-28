California Poll: GOP's Baugh Pulls Ahead in Bid to Flip Seat

A California U.S. House seat now in Democrats' hands that Republicans most looked forward to picking up appears to be falling into place for its nominee Scott Baugh.

A just-completed survey by WPA Intelligence showed the GOP's Baugh, a stalwart conservative and former Orange County Republican Party chair, for the first time leading in the race to succeed outgoing Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif.

According to WPA's polling of likely voters, Baugh leads Democrat state Sen. David Min 43%-40% district wide.

"Since late September, Baugh has improved with independents [gaining 7%] and Democrats [gaining 6%]," according to WPA's Chris Wilson.

Wilson also noted Baugh is in a near-tie with Min (43%-44%) among college graduates.

Two years ago, Baugh came within a whisker (51.6%-48.4%) of ousting Porter.

With her relinquishing the seat to run for the Senate this year, Baugh found himself in a fall race with Min.

Min is far-left member of the Progressive Caucus in the California State Senate who Republicans have slammed as "soft on crime" for his support of measures such as no cash bail.

