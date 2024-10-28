Fla. Poll: Abortion Measure Lacks Support to Pass

A Florida ballot measure to enshrine abortion into Florida's Constitution does not have enough support to pass, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by St. Pete Polls for FloridaPolitics.com, showed that 54% of voters are in favor, but Florida requires 60% approval to pass. About 8% said they were undecided or wouldn't answer.

Amendment 4 seeks to "limit government interference with abortion," and would make the procedure legal up to the point of viability, but doesn't define the term. Florida currently allows abortion up to six weeks of pregnancy.

Polling data shows a split along party lines, with nearly 79% of Democrats saying they are in favor of the amendment, while some 59% of Republicans oppose it. Supporters are hoping to sway undecided voters, particularly among Republicans and independents.

Florida is 1 of 10 states with abortion questions on the ballot this year, and polls show the measures are likely to pass in most. Unlike Florida, they only need a simple majority.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in a Supreme Court ruling in 2022, seven states have passed amendments enshrining abortion. However, no such question has passed with 60% of the vote, although Kansas came close with 59%.

In Nebraska, two competing abortion amendments are on the ballot, one in favor and one against. Whichever garners the most votes will be enacted.

The poll of 1,227 likely Florida general election voters was conducted from Oct. 23-25 and has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.