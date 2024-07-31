Trump: Harris 'Staged a Coup' Against 'Crooked Joe'

Vice President Kamala Harris "staged a coup" to get President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid, according to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Early Wednesday, the former president posted a meme photo on his Truth Social page of Harris that declares she "supports defunding the police," and added a comment "and staged a coup to get Crooked Joe out!!!"

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters in a briefing call that Biden and former President Barack Obama do not like each other, and said he believes recent reports suggesting Obama had threatened Biden with the 25th Amendment to remove him if he did not step away from the race, reports The Daily Mail.

"That was a coup on an American president," Trump said. "Obama doesn't like [Biden] and he doesn't like Obama."

Last week, journalist Seymour Hersh posted a report on Substack claiming that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., were deeply involved in a coup to remove Biden from the race, and said that hours before Biden stepped out, Obama called him.

Hersh, quoting an unnamed source, reported that Obama told Biden that "We have Kamala's approval to invoke the 25th Amendment."

"That's what happened, we'll do it the easy way or the hard way," Trump told reporters Tuesday, reports The Daily Mail.