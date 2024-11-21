Donald Trump Jr.: Haley Wants 'Neocon Warmongers' in Cabinet

Donald Trump Jr. has accused former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley of wanting a presidential Cabinet "filled with neocon warmongers" after she denounced his father's nominees Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week.

"If Nikki Haley really wants a cabinet filled with neocon warmongers to satisfy the billionaire donors that control her, she should try running for President and winning herself," Trump Jr. said in a post on X Wednesday night, reports the Washington Examiner.

"Oh wait, I forgot she already tried that and lost in a landslide," he added, referring to her campaign for the Republican nomination against his father, President-elect Donald Trump.

On her SiriusXM show, "Nikki Haley Live," earlier this week, Haley criticized the selections of Gabbard, a former Democrat representative from Hawaii, as Trump's incoming director of national intelligence, and Kennedy to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

Haley accused Gabbard of defending Russia, Syria, Iran, and China and said that the director's spot "is not a place for a Russian, Iranian, Syrian, Chinese sympathizer."

She further claimed that Kennedy is a "liberal Democrat" who is "ideologically opposed" to the views of Trump and Republicans.

Haley served under Trump during his first term in office, but ran against him, later dropping out and endorsing him.

The president-elect recently made it a point to say that she and former CIA Director Mike Pompeo would not be part of his second administration.