Sen. Collins: Grill Trump Health Admin Appointees

By    |   Wednesday, 20 November 2024 02:44 PM EST

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, called for President-elect Donald Trump's health administration appointees to face "extensive committee investigations" as part of the confirmation process, Axios reported.

Collins is concerned that Trump will forgo the traditional confirmation process in favor of recess appointments, Axios said. Doing so would "avoid and evade the Senate's constitutional duty to do advice and consent," Collins said at an Axios event.

Collins told Axios that appointees should undergo a background check, extensive committee investigations and questionnaires, and public hearings. She said the National Institute of Health and Food and Drug Administration, among others, could face upheaval from Trump's health agency administration pick, Axios said.

Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who previously hosted a TV show, to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Collins said she has not decided on confirming Kennedy.

Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., expressed openness to recess appointments, though outgoing Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is one of several Republican senators who is opposed, Axios said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 20 November 2024 02:44 PM
