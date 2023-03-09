Trump, Biden Wish McConnell Well After Fall, Hospital Visit

Former President Donald Trump hit the pause button Thursday on his long-standing feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., by extending well wishes to McConnell, 81, after the GOP leader had been hospitalized from a fall Wednesday evening.

During a media discussion about his upcoming book, "Letters to Trump," the former commander-in-chief acknowledged that his relationship with McConnell has soured in recent years, but the Kentucky senator's health remains the No. 1 concern in the present.

"Be well," Trump said of McConnell, who reportedly suffered a concussion and remains in a Washington, D.C., hospital.

"I disagree with almost everything he does," said Trump. "But what I certainly would like him to do, I want him to be well. I want him to be well. Then get back and be strong.

"It sounds like he took quite a fall, and I hope he's going to get better quite quickly," added Trump.

Also on Thursday, President Joe Biden publicly wished McConnell well after his fall.

Via social media, Biden tweeted out: "Jill and I are wishing Senator McConnell a speedy recovery. We look forward to seeing him back on the Senate floor."

According to The Hill, Senate Republican Whip John Thune, R-S.D., confirmed Thursday morning that McConnell was at a reception and dinner for the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC, "when he tripped and fell."

McConnell's accident took place at Trump's former hotel in downtown Washington, D.C., which has since been renamed the Waldorf Astoria.

The Trump-McConnell relationship had its share of rocky moments during the former's presidential tenure.

In warmer moments, though, McConnell helped Trump get three justices onto the Supreme Court — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Also, whenever Trump and McConnell spoke together at the White House, Trump would routinely assist McConnell — whose legs were weakened by polio during his childhood years — up flights of stairs.