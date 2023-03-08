Emerson Poll: Trump Leads GOP in NH by 41 Points

Former President Donald Trump holds a 41-point lead among New Hampshire voters in a hypothetical Republican primary, Emerson College polling found.

Trump earns 58% support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 17%, the Emerson College poll discovered.

Other potential candidates all are in single digits. They include New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (7%), former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (6%), former Vice President Mike Pence (4%) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2%).

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan each have 1%. "Someone else" earns 3%.

Trump took note Tuesday night on Truth Social.

"Great numbers in New Hampshire! They are smart up there and will never vote for a disciple of [former U.S. House Speaker] Paul Ryan, who worked hard to cut Social Security and Medicare, and raise the minimum age of Social Security to AT LEAST 70; or a nasty and selfish Governor, who should have run for the Senate instead of wasting time and money running for President, where he has ZERO chance of winning!" Trump posted.

Among announced candidates, Trump earns 73% support, followed by Haley (20%), and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (7%).

"Similar to our February national poll, Trump finds his primary base among young voters: 67% of Republican primary voters under 35 support Trump as the nominee," Emerson College Associate Professor Spencer Kimball said.

"Unlike the national survey, where DeSantis found a base of voters over 65 and those with higher educational attainment, DeSantis holds no such base at this time among New Hampshire Republicans. Similarly, Governor Sununu is unable to surpass 10% among any demographic groups."

In a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup between Trump and President Joe Biden, Biden leads Trump 42% to 38%, the Emerson poll found. Also, 16% would support someone else, and 4% are undecided.

The survey found that in a presidential matchup between Biden and DeSantis, Biden leads 42% to 37%, with 14% supporting someone else, and 7% undecided.

Against Sununu, Biden trails 36% to 44%, with 14% supporting someone else, and 6% undecided.

The 2024 New Hampshire Republican presidential primary will be held on Feb. 13.

The Emerson College Polling survey of New Hampshire voters was conducted March 3-5.