Trump to Publish Book of Letters From Oprah, Others

Former President Donald Trump is releasing a new book that reveals 150 private letters written to him from a host of political leaders and celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, who wrote to him in 2000 a letter saying that it was "too bad we're not running for office. What a team!"

Trump, in comments in the upcoming book, "Letters to Trump" about Winfrey's letter, says he thinks she's "amazing," but adds that "sadly, once I announced for President, she never spoke to me again," reports Axios.

Preorders are being taken for the book, which will be released on April 25 from Winning Team Publishing, the same company that last year published "Our Journey Together," the former president's book of photographs that grossed $20 million in sales in the first two months after its release.

The latest book is on presale for $99, or $399 for a signed edition.

Trump has saved letters from former presidents, celebrities, fellow business leaders, and even royalty such as Princess Diana over more than 20 years. In the book, Trump adds a photo and commentary about the author of the letter.

Letters from former Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton are included in the book, as well as from Hillary Clinton, Ted Kennedy, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Mario Cuomo, Arnold Palmer, Jay Leno, Liza Minnelli, and Regis Philbin, who called Trump "My Dear Trumpster."

Winfrey's letter came after he sent her an excerpt from his 2000 book "The America We Deserve," where he wrote that she would be his "first choice for vice president," and that "If I can't get Oprah, I'd like someone like her."

She replied, on a letterhead stamped "Oprah" that "I have to tell you your comments made me a little weepy."

Publisher Sergio Gor, who co-founded Winning Team Publishing with Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., commented, "It's one thing to try and live a life of integrity — still another to have people like yourself notice."

"Long before entering politics, Donald Trump lived an extraordinary life," he added. "No book highlights his iconic relationships like 'Letters to Trump.'"