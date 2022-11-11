Jason Miller: Trump to Announce Presidential Run on Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump is preparing to announce his intent to run for the White House in 2024 on Tuesday, Nov. 15 according to his longtime adviser Jason Miller.

"President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he's running for president. And it's going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement," Miller told former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon during an interview on his radio show on Friday.

He added that he has spoken with Trump earlier that day and said that the former president told him "there doesn't need to be any question" about his intent to run again.

"'Of course I'm running. I’m going to do this, and I want to make sure people know that I'm fired up and we've got to get the country back on track,'" Trump said, by Miller's account.

Trump previously said in a press release that he would make a "special announcement" on Nov. 15.