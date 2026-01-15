Trump Hails 'Good News' on Iranian Protester Executions

President Donald Trump early Thursday said that it's "good news" that an Iranian protester would not be sentenced to death by the Iranian regime for participating in the country's protests in recent weeks.

Trump said on Truth Social that the news comes amid his warnings to Iran about the United States taking action against the executions of protesters, and that he hopes that will continue.

On Wednesday, he told reporters in the Oval Office that the "killing in Iran is stopping" and that there is "no plan for executions."

"I've been told that on good authority," he said. "We'll find out about that ... If it happens, we'll be very upset."

"The killing has stopped. The executions have stopped," he added.

Trump has said that he will take "strong action" if protesters are executed.

His comments came as concerns were growing that the protester, Erfan Soltani, 26, could be hanged for his participation in the protests.

A family member who identified herself only as Somayeh told CNN the execution did not take place as planned, but said it had not been canceled and that the family was waiting for more information.

Hengaw, a Norway-based human rights organization, reported late Wednesday that Soltani's execution had been postponed.

Iran's judiciary, however, disputed the claims Thursday that Soltani was due to be executed, saying he has not been sentenced to death and would not be, according to state media IRIB.

Soltani was arrested Jan. 10 and formally charged with "assembly and collusion against the country's internal security" and "propaganda activities" against the regime, according to IRIB.

It said even if the charges were substantiated, he would not face the death penalty because it does not apply to those accusations.

According to Iran Human Rights, Iranian security forces have killed more than 3,400 people since the protests began.