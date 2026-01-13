Trump Urges Iranians: Take Back Your Country

President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed solidarity with Iranian citizens protesting the country's Islamic leadership, encouraging them to maintain pressure on the government and to document what he described as the abuse and killing of protesters.

"To all Iranian patriots, keep protesting," Trump said at the Detroit Economic Club in remarks that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

"Take over your institutions if possible, and save the names of the killers and the abusers that are abusing you. You're being very badly abused," he added.

Trump said reports of deaths linked to the protests vary but emphasized that any loss of life is unacceptable.

"If the numbers are right — and I hear five different sets of numbers … Look, one death is too much, but I hear much lower numbers, then I hear much higher numbers," he said.

"But I say save their names because they'll pay a very big price."

Protests in Iran erupted in December, initially triggered by a sharp economic downturn, a record collapse of the national currency, and soaring inflation. They quickly spread from Tehran's Grand Bazaar to cities across all 31 provinces.

Demonstrators who initially voiced economic grievances soon adopted broader anti-government and regime-change demands, making the unrest the largest the country has seen in years.

Authorities responded with a harsh crackdown that has included near-total internet and communications blackouts, lethal force by security forces, mass arrests, and reports of hundreds — and by some accounts, thousands — of deaths. Demonstrators have continued to mobilize despite government repression.

Trump said the U.S. has halted diplomatic engagement with Tehran in response to the violence.

"I've canceled all meetings with the Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters stops," he said.

He also pointed to new economic measures targeting Iran, saying additional pressure would be applied through trade restrictions via 25% tariffs aimed at foreign companies doing business with Tehran.

"You saw that I put tariffs on anybody doing business with Iran," Trump said. "Just went into effect today."

Trump framed the protests as part of a broader struggle to reclaim the country from its current leadership, which he described as illegitimate and abusive.

"And all I say to them is help is on its way," he said.

"And I say make Iran great again. You know, it's a great country until these monsters came in and took it over."

Trump did not provide details on what additional actions the U.S. might take but said those responsible for harming protesters would ultimately face consequences.

