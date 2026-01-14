Trump: Iran Executions of Protesters Are 'Stopping'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that executions of protesters in Iran are coming to a halt.

"We've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping and that there's no plan for executions," he said from the Oval Office.

"I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about that.

"If it happens, we'll be very upset," the president added.

Trump's comments came as concerns mounted that Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old shopkeeper, could be hanged by the regime for participating in the protests that have engulfed Iran in recent weeks.

Iran Human Rights says more than 3,400 people have been killed by Iranian security forces since the protests began.

The U.S. has also evacuated hundreds of troops from Al Udeid Air Base outside Doha, Qatar — its largest base in the Middle East — amid fears Iran could retaliate if Trump launches a strike.

The president has vowed to take "strong action" against Tehran if the regime hangs protesters, while Iranian officials have said they will resist enemy attacks "until the last drop of blood."

Earlier Wednesday, Iran issued what was described as an assassination threat against the president.

Iranian state TV appeared to broadcast footage of the 2024 assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, accompanied by text that read, "This time, the bullet won't miss."