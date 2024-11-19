Trump Begins Receiving Intelligence Briefings

President-elect Donald Trump has begun receiving intelligence briefings from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, officials told The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity.

When asked by The Associated Press, intelligence officials wouldn't say if Trump has already received an intelligence briefing, but ODNI released a statement saying it is following a standard procedure for new presidents that dates to Dwight Eisenhower's election.

"ODNI is acting consistent with the tradition, in place since 1952, of providing intelligence briefings to the president-elect," the office wrote.

Trump received fewer intelligence briefings as president than any other recent commander in chief. In 2021, President Joe Biden suggested that Trump should no longer receive the standard intelligence briefings given to former presidents, calling Trump "erratic."

Trump also was accused of mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate — a case now stalled in the courts that prosecutors are seeking to wind down following the election.

Trump has admitted to having a lack of self-control when it comes to classified material. During his campaign, Trump refused classified briefings over fear that any leaks would be attributed to him, according to the Post.

"[Intelligence briefers] come in, they give you a briefing, and then two days later, they leak it, and then they say you leaked it. So the only way to solve that problem is not to take it. … I'll have plenty of them when I get in," Trump told the Daily Mail in August.

The intelligence briefings come after Trump's election win two weeks ago.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.