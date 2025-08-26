Trump Meets With Indiana Lawmakers Amid Redistricting Push

President Donald Trump is meeting with Indiana lawmakers Tuesday while the state is considering redrawing its congressional lines ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Politico.

Leavitt said the meeting was scheduled before Vice President JD Vance's visit to Indianapolis to meet with state lawmakers as pressure has ramped up on Trump supporters for them to remake the state's maps.

The meeting was not on Trump's public schedule, Leavitt said.

A person planning to attend the meeting told Politico that redistricting would almost certainly come up but was unsure how much they would discuss it.

White House intergovernmental affairs director Alex Meyer has been calling Hoosier lawmakers in his personal capacity to press them to begin redistricting, sources told Politico earlier this month.

MAGA influencers such as Charlie Kirk have also come out in favor of redistricting.

"Are Indiana House Speaker @tmhuston and Senate President @bray_rodric going to ignore President Trump, the majority of their voters, and the GOP Grassroots across the country by REFUSING to redistrict Indiana's Congressional Seats?" Kirk wrote on social media. "Let's hope they are better than that."

Robocalls have also been issued in the state urging listeners to call state Rep. David Hall to support redistricting, Politico reported. The robocalls claim that California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New York Gov Kathy Hochul, both Democrats, are trying to end the Trump presidency through redistricting.

"We can stop these radicals by doing our own redistricting here in Indiana," the call said, according to Politico.

The call went to residents of the district of Republican state Rep. Danny Lopez, who has opposed redistricting.