WH Pressures Indiana Republicans on Redistricting

The White House is continuing to put pressure on Republicans in Indiana to redraw the state's congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Politico reported.

White House intergovernmental affairs director Alex Meyer has been calling Hoosier lawmakers in his personal capacity to press them to begin redistricting, sources told Politico.

Indiana Republicans have also been invited to a meeting with the White House. More than four dozen, including the state House speaker and Senate president, have agreed to attend, while two have declined, sources told Politico.

MAGA influencers such as Charlie Kirk have also come out in favor of redistricting.

"Are Indiana House Speaker @tmhuston and Senate President @bray_rodric going to ignore President Trump, the majority of their voters, and the GOP Grassroots across the country by REFUSING to redistrict Indiana's Congressional Seats?" Kirk wrote on social media. "Let's hope they are better than that."

Robocalls have also been issued in the state urging listeners to call state Rep. David Hall to support redistricting, Politico reported. The robocalls assert that California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New York Gov Kathy Hochul, both Democrats, are trying to end the Trump presidency through redistricting.

"We can stop these radicals by doing our own redistricting here in Indiana," the call said, according to Politico.

The call went to residents of the district of Republican state Rep. Danny Lopez, who has opposed redistricting.