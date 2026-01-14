Trump: Greenland 'Vital' to US Missile Defense

President Donald Trump said Greenland is essential to U.S. national security, arguing that American control of the Arctic territory is critical to deploying the Golden Dome missile defense system and countering growing threats from Russia and China.

Trump made the remarks Wednesday in a series of posts on Truth Social, hours before Vice President JD Vance was scheduled to meet in Washington with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland's foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, for talks on Arctic security.

"The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building," Trump wrote.

"NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON'T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!"

Trump said U.S. military strength remains the backbone of NATO's deterrence power.

Without the United States, he argued, the alliance would be ineffective.

"Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent - Not even close," Trump wrote.

"NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable."

Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark, has become a focal point of global competition as the Arctic grows increasingly strategic.

While leaders in Nuuk have said the island is not for sale, the White House has not ruled out any options to secure U.S. interests there.

"NATO: Tell Denmark to get them out of here, NOW!," Trump wrote in a separate post.

"Two dogsleds won't do it! Only the USA can!!!" he continued.

"Danish intel warned last year about Russian and Chinese military goals toward Greenland and Arctic," he wrote, linking to a report citing Danish intelligence assessments that warned China is preparing for a military presence in the Arctic and has long-term strategic ambitions involving Greenland.

The Danish "Intelligence Outlook 2025" report also warned that Russia and China are increasing cooperation in the region, with their militaries working more closely as Arctic competition intensifies.

The intelligence report detailed Chinese military activities and noted growing coordination between Beijing and Moscow, sometimes referred to as the "DragonBear" partnership between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.