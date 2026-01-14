Trump: 'Two Dogsleds' Can't Protect Greenland From Russia, China

President Donald Trump, in his continued push for U.S. rule over Greenland, warned Denmark early Wednesday that "two dogsleds" won't be enough to protect its semiautonomous island territory against aggression from China and Russia.

"NATO: Tell Denmark to get them out of here, NOW! Two dogsleds won't do it! Only the USA can!!!" Trump posted on his Truth Social page. "Danish intel warned last year about Russian and Chinese military goals toward Greenland and [the] Arctic."

With his post, he included a link to an article from the website Just the News, which reported Tuesday night that while Danish politicians have been downplaying threats from Russia and China, Danish intelligence in December warned about the issue.

The Danish "Intelligence Outlook 2025," written about the security of the Kingdom of Denmark, warned that "China is preparing for a military presence in the Arctic," including that its long-term interests include Greenland.

The report detailed Chinese military activities in the region.

In addition, the Danish intelligence report said that the Chinese and Russian militaries were collaborating more closely in the Arctic, and that the "DragonBear" alliance between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin was growing.

Russia, the report added, "uses every available tool to monitor and chart the waters between Greenland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, and the United Kingdom" as "part of the preparations for a potential confrontation with NATO" and said that the Kremlin has deployed ships, submarines, and planes near Greenland.

Trump has argued that the United States needs Greenland to protect its national security and said that Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, is "covered" with ships from Russia and China.

On Wednesday, Trump also argued on Truth Social that NATO should help the U.S. acquire Greenland, making his case in the hours before Vice President JD Vance was to host Danish and Greenlandic officials for talks that the deal would make the alliance stronger.

Danish foreign policy and defense officials have called his claims "delusional," with China also denying Trump's claims.

U.S. reports have also warned about Russia and China, with the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence assessing in its 2025 annual threat assessment that both nations have strategic interests in Greenland.

The Pentagon's Arctic Strategy, released in 2024 while former President Joe Biden was still in office, also warned about Russia and China in connection with Greenland.