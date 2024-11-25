Trump Golfing Again at Site of Alleged Assassination Attempt

President-elect Donald Trump has resumed regular golf outings at his West Palm Beach course, just months after an alleged attempted assassination during a September golf game at the same location, the New York Post reported.

"He likes to go out every lunchtime," a source revealed.

Wearing a MAGA hat and a red sweater over the weekend, Trump greeted club members, posed for photos, and shared moments with families.

He jokingly offered to buy a young girl's hair at one point, saying, "Oh, I love that girl. I love that hair. Can I buy your hair? I'll pay you millions for it."

Trump was mistaken, the child was a boy named Thiago who has long hair.

After the 7-year-old volunteered he had voted for the president-elect, a smiling Trump invited the young supporter into his golf cart for photographs.

Trump also spent time with his granddaughter, Kai, Trump who playfully vowed to beat his "club championship" record.

On Sept. 15, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, allegedly attempted to shoot the former president during a golf game. Routh positioned himself near the tree line by exploiting a long-known security gap.

A Secret Service agent spotted the barrel of Routh's weapon and fired first. Routh fled the scene but was later apprehended and federally charged.

Afterward, the Secret Service enhanced security protocols at Trump's properties and events. At Mar-a-Lago members now go thorough airline-style checks and the northern entrance is closed.

When not on the course, Trump has been busy assembling his administration at Mar-a-Lago. He has held meetings with key allies, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, as he builds his Cabinet and prepares to take office in January.