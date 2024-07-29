Trump: 'We Have to Win Without Fox' News

Former President Donald Trump railed against Fox News on his social media network Monday, telling his followers, "We have to WIN WITHOUT FOX!"

In a post on Truth Social, the Republican presidential nominee railed against the network for covering a rally held by Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democrat nominee, and for airing ads from the anti-Trump Lincoln Project featuring George Conway, a critic of the president and the ex-husband of Kellyanne Conway, his former campaign manager, Mediaite reported.

Trump posted: "Why is FoxNews putting on Crazy Kamala Harris Rallies? Why do they allow the perverts at the failed and disgraced Lincoln Project to advertise on FoxNews? Even Mr. Kellyanne Conway, a man so badly hurt and humiliated by his wife (she must have done some really NASTY things to him, because he is CRAZY!), is advertising on FoxNews. We have to WIN WITHOUT FOX!"

Last week, Trump criticized Fox News for airing an interview with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who has frequently called the former president and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, "weird."

He posted on Truth Social: "Why did Fox News put up Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, where I am leading? They make me fight battles that I shouldn't have to fight!"

A month ago, Trump criticized the network after former House Speaker Paul Ryan appeared, claiming the former president was unfit for office.

"Nobody can ever trust Fox News, and I am one of them, with the weak and ineffective RINO, Paul Ryan, on its Board of Directors," he posted on Truth Social. "He's a total lightweight, a failed and pathetic Speaker of the House, and a very disloyal person."