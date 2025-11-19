Trump Signs Epstein Bill, Takes Aim at Dems' Ties to Abuser

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he has signed the bipartisan "Epstein Files" disclosure bill and used the moment to sharply criticize Democrats for what he called their long-standing and "deep" connections to the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasized that his own Justice Department charged Epstein in 2019, not Democrats, and he argued that the political left has worked for years to avoid scrutiny of their ties to the notorious donor.

"Jeffrey Epstein ... was a lifelong Democrat," Trump wrote, noting that Epstein gave "thousands of dollars to Democrat politicians" and maintained close relationships with prominent party figures.

Trump pointed directly at former President Bill Clinton — who, he noted, "traveled on his plane 26 times" — as well as former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, billionaire Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Delegate Stacey Plaskett.

Trump highlighted Jeffries in particular, claiming the Democrat leader "asked Epstein to donate to his campaign after Epstein was charged."

"Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed," Trump said, "because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!"

The legislation — which enjoyed overwhelming support in both chambers — requires the release of thousands of pages of official records related to Epstein, his associates, and the government's handling of past investigations.

Trump credited House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., for ensuring swift passage, saying both acted at his request.

"Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous," he wrote.

Trump also revealed that the Department of Justice, under his direction, has already handed over "close to fifty thousand pages" of Epstein-related documents to Congress for review. He sharply contrasted that with the Biden administration, accusing it of stonewalling disclosure efforts.

"Do not forget — The Biden Administration did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him," Trump said.

The president argued that Democrats have weaponized the Epstein scandal to "distract" from what he called his movement's "AMAZING victories."