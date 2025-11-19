GOP Accuses Rep. Jeffries of 2013 Fundraising Outreach to Epstein

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday accused House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., of "soliciting money from convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein" after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting sex from a minor.

In a social media post, the committee shared what it said was a 2013 email sent by a consulting firm working for Jeffries at the time to someone identified as "Jeffrey," inviting him to a fundraising dinner with then-President Barack Obama.

"Here are the receipts of 'Brooklyn Barack' also known as Hakeem Jeffries' campaign soliciting money from convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008," the committee wrote in the post.

"Dear Jeffrey, we are thrilled to announce that we are working with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, one of the rising stars in the New York congressional delegation," the email said.

It added, "Sometimes referred to as 'Brooklyn's Barack,' he is a staunch supporter of President Obama and a progressive voice for the people of New York City."

"Hakeem is committed to electing a Democratic majority in 2014 and is encouraging his friends to participate in the DCCC and DSCC fundraising dinner with President Obama this coming Monday night," the message continued, referring to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

"Shoot us an email or give us a call at [the firm's phone number] if you would like to get involved with the dinner or would like an opportunity to get to know Hakeem better."

When asked about the email in an interview, Jeffries said that he had no memory of it and that he never met or spoke with Epstein, or received a donation from him.

"I have never had a conversation with him, never met him, know nothing about him other than the extreme things that he has been convicted of doing," Jeffries said.

"And that is why I am strongly supportive of the effort backing the survivors to make sure that everything can come out, whatever is in those Department of Justice files," he said.