Trump Calls Sen. Warren After She Slams His Economic Policies

President Donald Trump placed a call Monday to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., after she publicly criticized his economic policies.

Warren said the call followed a speech in which she challenged the president to take a more active role in addressing the cost of living.

"After my speech, the President called me, and I delivered this same message on affordability to him directly," Warren said in a statement.

"I told him that Congress can pass legislation to cap credit card rates if he will actually fight for it."

Trump said in a post on Truth Social Friday night: "Please be informed that we will no longer let the American Public be 'ripped off' by Credit Card Companies that are charging Interest Rates of 20 to 30%, and even more, which festered unimpeded during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration."

Warren said she raised the issue with Trump a year ago and reiterated her position during a speech Monday at the National Press Club, which focused on the Democratic Party's future.

She said she told the president that if he "really wants to get something done, including capping credit card interest rates or lowering housing costs, he would use his leverage and pick up the phone."

A White House source confirmed the call but declined to provide details about the conversation.

Warren also said she urged Trump to pressure House Republicans to advance bipartisan Senate legislation aimed at reducing housing costs.

Trump has previously expressed support for housing legislation passed by the Senate.

The House Financial Services Committee, however, is advancing its own housing legislation, with a floor vote expected in the coming weeks.