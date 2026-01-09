Bill Pulte to Newsmax: Trump Cutting Home Costs, Rates

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump is using two methods to drive down home prices and mortgage rates.

Speaking on “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Pulte said Trump is preparing executive actions on housing that he expects Congress will later codify, calling the effort a "huge deal" for affordability after what he described as four disastrous years under former President Joe Biden.

"Nobody could afford a home these last four years," Pulte said. "It’s absolutely, totally crazy."

Pulte said the first move is Trump’s move to block large institutional investors from buying single-family homes. Trump this week argued that corporate ownership is pricing Americans out of the housing market.

The second is Trump’s directive for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to purchase up to $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities — a move Pulte said is already having a dramatic impact.

"That’s a very big deal," Pulte said, noting that Trump is using the power of his administration to directly influence mortgage markets. "Since yesterday, the mortgage bond market closed around 6.2% on the 30-year. We’re already seeing 5.875% today."

Pulte called the rapid decline a "one-two punch," crediting Trump’s leadership for pushing mortgage rates back into the 5% range — a level many buyers have not seen in years.

"Mortgage rates under Biden were almost at 8%," Pulte said. "Now President Trump is delivering 5.875%. This is a big deal."

Pulte told Schmitt to expect additional announcements in the coming weeks, potentially tied to the president’s appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

