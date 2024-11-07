WATCH TV LIVE

France's Le Monde: 'The World Will Suffer' Under Trump

By    |   Thursday, 07 November 2024 05:47 PM EST

The largest newspaper in France, Le Monde, has scolded the 72 million Americans who put President-elect Donald Trump back in the White House warning 'the world will suffer' as a result of their vote.

Following a decisive electoral college victory, Trump also became the first Republican to capture the national popular vote in 20 years garnering over 72 million votes as of Thursday. Yet, the landslide victory has perplexed many in the international community.

"Europeans rightly have bad memories of the first Trump term. The second will be even more perilous, with war raging on their continent, initiated by a Russian power that flouts all its international obligations and is increasingly aggressive," the editorial read adding that Trump will negatively affect the entire continent's security.

The paper further chided the Supreme Court saying that it had "gone over to his side" by aiding Trump in weakening American democratic institutions. In reference to Trump's mandate to curb the flow of illegal immigration, the editorial writers said the former president would "hunt down illegal immigrants in Democratic cities" emboldening the less liberal leaders of Europe to follow suit.

Le Monde concluded by extending blame to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

"Trump's voters chose him in full consciousness, as did the business and tech leaders who rallied behind him, following in the footsteps of Elon Musk, the iconoclastic CEO turned eminence grise. The rest of the world will suffer," the editorial ended.

