Trump Mocks Dems on 'Little Policies' at WH Ball

President Donald Trump jabbed Democrats on Thursday night, mocking what he called their "little policies" that he'd like to see them "get rid of" during remarks at the White House Congressional Ball.

"Many of you in Congress work very hard — both sides — this year to keep the promises that you were elected on, to deliver big wins for the American people," Trump said.

"Democrats work very hard, too. I think you could get rid of a couple of your little policies, like men in women's sports, open borders, transgender for everybody."

"But other than that, I like what you're doing," he said.

The Congressional Ball is a formal annual White House Christmas event celebrating the end of the legislative year.

The guest list includes all members of Congress from both parties, their spouses or guests, and senior White House officials.