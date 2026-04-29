Succession to Fla. Rep. Webster to Be '3 Ring Circus'

Rep. Dan Webster, R-Fla., announced Tuesday that he will retire from Congress after 16 years to care for his wife, a decision that is expected to spark a crowded and competitive Republican primary in Florida's 11th District.

"No one has any idea who will succeed Dan Webster in [Florida's] 11th District, but you can be sure the Republican primary will be a three-ring circus," former Rep. John Mica, R-Fla., told Newsmax just hours after the announcement.

The Central Florida lawmaker, 77 and the dean of the Sunshine State's congressional delegation, cited the increasing health needs of his beloved wife Sandy and said that he could not assist in her caregiving at home while serving in Congress.

"[T]he time has come to pass the torch to the next conservative leader and spend more precious time with my wife, children, and 24 grandchildren," he said.

As to who will succeed Webster, about the safest bet that can be made is that it will be another Republican.

With the very likely enactment of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's redistricting plan that will reduce the number of Democrat U.S. representatives in the state from eight to four, Webster's 11th District will remain solidly Republican.

"The new 11th is plus-16% Republican, and that's just what the present 11th is," Florida Attorney Mauricio Tamargo, onetime top aide to former Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., told Newsmax.

With 45 days to go before the filing deadline for the Aug. 18 primary, several local officials are likely to jump into the race and make Mica's prediction of a three-ring circus come true.

Winter Park mechanic Mike Wilnau, 27, was already in the race against Webster and had signed the pledge of U.S. Term Limits to support a constitutional amendment limiting the tenure of Members of Congress.

One intriguing possibility for the race is former State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who placed second in the eight-candidate GOP primary in the neighboring 7th District that was won by current Rep. Cory Mills (who has faced scrutiny from the House Ethics Committee).

Writing Tuesday on X, Sabatini said he had been encouraged by "many Patriots and Supporters" to run for Congress, FL-11.

"We are reviewing the new congressional map now. … We need Members of Congress who will ENSURE we deport 30 million illegals & protect the American way of life. Stay tuned."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Click Here Now.