Top Dem Rep. Ripped for Calling D.C. Attack an 'Accident'

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, was sharply rebuked Thursday for calling the ambush-style shootings that killed one National Guardsman and critically injured another in Washington, D.C., on the night before Thanksgiving an "unfortunate situation."

Thompson was questioning Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on worldwide threats to the United States. The hearing aired live on Newsmax and on the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

"Madam Secretary, you and the gentleman from NCTC [Joseph Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center] referenced the unfortunate accident that occurred with the National Guardsman being killed," Thompson said when beginning a line of questioning.

Noem became irate and said, "You think that was an unfortunate accident? It was a terrorist attack."

Thompson, who led the House select committee that investigated the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, said, "Look, I'll get it straight and you can respond."

"He shot our National Guardsmen in the head," Noem interrupted, referring to the suspected gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national.

Thompson then called it an "unfortunate situation," but said Noem had blamed the attack solely on former President Joe Biden.

He then asked Noem and Kent whether Lakanwal's application for asylum was approved by the Trump administration in April, which was widely reported.

Lakanwal came to the U.S. in September 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome, a Biden-era resettlement program launched after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

An outraged Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., interjected.

"That was a murder that took place in D.C.," Ogles said. "It was not an unfortunate incident. And those comments are effin' disrespectful. I expect better from the ranking member."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed Ogles' criticism in a post on X.

"This is a disgraceful thing to say," she said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., wrote on X: "Note to Democrats: The killing of National Guardsman [Spc.] Sarah Beckstrom was not an 'unfortunate accident.' It was a premeditated terrorist attack.

"Bennie Thompson should apologize and retract this disgusting remark. Well done, @Sec_Noem, for refusing to let Democrats downplay terrorism."

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., wrote on X: "Rep. Bennie Thompson described the brutal terror attack that left two National Guardsmen wounded as a mere 'unfortunate accident.' This is beyond outrageous and is a disgusting insult to every American who wears the uniform.

"Democrats like him would rather coddle criminals than protect our heroes."

DHS wrote on its X account: "DISGUSTING. @BennieGThompson, the shooting of two National Guardsmen in D.C. was not an 'unfortunate accident.' It was a TERRORIST attack.

"The Afghan nationals who entered the United States under Operation Allies Welcome were unvetted. @Sec_Noem and DHS will find out who they really are. Join us in continuing to pray for Andrew Wolfe's recovery."

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X: "Sickening."

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., wrote on X: "A National Guard soldier was MURDERED in broad daylight, and another was severely injured in a terrorist attack. Not an 'unfortunate accident.'

"Call it what it is, @BennieGThompson. The American people see exactly what you're doing."