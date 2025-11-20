House Dems Report Trump's 'Death Threats' to Capitol Police

House Democrat leaders said Thursday they alerted Capitol Police after President Donald Trump issued what they called "death threats" against lawmakers.

"Political violence has no place in America," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass.; and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said in a statement posted on X.

"Representatives Jason Crow [of Colorado], Chris Deluzio [of Pennsylvania], Maggie Goodlander [of New Hampshire] and Chrissy Houlahan [of Pennsylvania] and Senators Mark Kelly [of Arizona] and Elissa Slotkin [of Michigan] all served our country with tremendous patriotism and distinction.

"We unequivocally condemn Donald Trump's disgusting and dangerous death threats against Members of Congress and call on House Republicans to forcefully do the same," the lawmakers continued.

Trump on Thursday blasted Democrat "traitors" who urged military members to disobey certain orders, saying the lawmakers "should be arrested and put on trial."

The president's Truth Social post was a response to a video released by six Democrat members of Congress, all of whom served in military or intelligence, urging U.S. service members to "refuse illegal orders."

"It's called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL," Trump wrote. "Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL.

"Their words cannot be allowed to stand — We won't have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET," he added.

"SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" Trump wrote in another post on Truth Social.

In their statement, the lawmakers brought up Trump's "violent and unhinged rhetoric," saying he incited the Jan. 6 unrest at the Capitol and has attacked prisoners of war, Gold Star families, and war heroes.

"There is no bottom when it comes to Donald Trump," the lawmakers wrote.

"We have been in contact with the House Sergeant at Arms and the United States Capitol Police to ensure the safety of these Members and their families," the lawmakers added.

"Donald Trump must immediately delete these unhinged social media posts and recant his violent rhetoric before he gets someone killed," the lawmakers continued.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., defended Trump's comments calling for severe punishment of those Democrat lawmakers who publicly urged members of the U.S. military to refuse unlawful orders from their commander in chief.

Johnson told reporters Thursday that it was Democrats, not the president, who acted "wildly inappropriate" by advising service members to disobey unlawful commands.

Johnson also expressed frustration over the message he believes these lawmakers are sending to young, impressionable troops.

"Consider the threat this poses to our national security and the implications for our institutions," said Johnson.

"For a senator like Mark Kelly or any member of the House or Senate to behave in that kind of way is, to me, just beyond the pale," Johnson added. "I'm not going to say anything more on it."