Trump Team Gives DOJ 'Classified' Folder Found at Mar-a-Lago

The legal team for former President Donald Trump reportedly turned over to the Department of Justice a folder with classification markings found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in January.

ABC News, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, reported Friday it is unknown what type of classification markings the folder had or what material had been inside.

Trump attorney James Trusty turned over the folder to federal investigators, and also informed agents that it had been electronically copied to a laptop of a current Trump aide, ABC reported. Federal agents retrieved the laptop, which was not on the Mar-a-Lago grounds, from the aide.

The report said the discovery occurred in mid-January as Trump's team was searching additional boxes as the DOJ is pressing them to verify that Trump no longer has classified documents in his possession.

Newsmax has reached out to Trump and Trusty for comment.

On Friday, the FBI searched the Indiana home of Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, and recovered an additional document with classified markings, amid the discovery by Pence's attorneys last month of sensitive government documents found there.

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed veteran prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the DOJ's investigation into the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, as well as a separate investigation involving the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and Trump's alleged efforts to reverse the 2020 election.

Garland also appointed Robert Hur as a special counsel looking into classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at the Penn Biden Center in Washington from Biden's time as a senator and vice president. The GOP-led House Oversight Committee also is looking into alleged influence-peddling by the Biden family.