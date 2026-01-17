WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | ayatollah ali khamenei | iran | protests

Trump: Khamenei a 'Sick Man,' Time for 'New Leadership' in Iran

By    |   Saturday, 17 January 2026 12:45 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Saturday called for an end to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's reign, stating that it is "time to look for new leadership" as protests in the country appeared to be fading.

"The man is a sick man who should run his country properly and stop killing people," Trump said in an interview with Politico. "His country is the worst place to live anywhere in the world because of poor leadership."

The president's comments came after weeks of unrest in Iran in which thousands of protesters across the country were killed. 

Trump has repeatedly warned of possible U.S. military intervention and, earlier this week, urged Iranians to keep protesting and "take over institutions," saying "help is on its way."

A day later, Trump shifted course, saying he had been informed the killings had stopped. "The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago," Trump said Saturday when asked about the size of a potential U.S. military operation in Iran.

Trump spoke shortly after Khamenei's X account posted a series of messages accusing him of being responsible for violence and unrest in Iran.

"We find the US President guilty due to the casualties, damages, and slander he inflicted upon the Iranian nation," Khamenei wrote.

In another post, Khamenei said Trump had mischaracterized violent groups as representing the Iranian people, calling it "an appalling slander."

Trump said, in response to the posts, that Iran's rulers rely on repression and violence to govern.

"What he is guilty of, as the leader of a country, is the complete destruction of the country and the use of violence at levels never seen before," Trump said.

"In order to keep the country functioning, even though that function is a very low level, the leadership should focus on running his country properly, like I do with the United States, and not killing people by the thousands in order to keep control," he said.

"Leadership is about respect, not fear and death," Trump added.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump on Saturday called for an end to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's reign, stating that it is "time to look for new leadership" as protests in the country appeared to be fading.
donald trump, ayatollah ali khamenei, iran, protests
338
2026-45-17
Saturday, 17 January 2026 12:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved