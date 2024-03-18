Watchdog: Google Interfered in US Elections 41 Times

Conservative watchdog Media Research Center released a report Monday that documented 41 times over the past 16 years that Google has interfered with U.S. elections.

In a 19-page report, MRC said that Google's "impact has surged dramatically, making it evermore harmful to Democracy."

"From the mouths of Google executives, the tech giant let slip what was never meant to be made public: That Google uses its 'great strength and resources and reach' to advance its leftist values," MRC said in its executive summary."

Put another way by MRC founder and President Brent Bozell, "Google's massive and deliberate efforts to interfere in U.S. elections for the past 16 years is unacceptable and the biggest threat to American democracy today."

MRC documented each case in its report, beginning with No. 1 in 2008: "Google censors Hillary Clinton-supporting bloggers."

"During the 2008 primary election, it was no secret that Google had allied itself with the younger, more radical candidate [Barack] Obama instead of the relatively more moderate and corporate Democrat candidate Clinton. This symbiotic relationship produced results quickly," MRC wrote in its synopsis.

MRC's 41st instance of election interference: "Google's Gemini refuses to answer questions damaging to [Joe] Biden."

"In many of the cases listed above, Google either admitted that it had made errors or attempted to downplay studies and reports critical of its actions. But neither defense explains why Google's election interference always seems to go in one direction: favoring the radical left at the expense of the right," MRC wrote as part of its conclusion.

Google pushed back in a statement.

"There is absolutely nothing new here — just a recycled list of baseless, inaccurate complaints that have been debunked by third parties and many that failed in the courts," a Google spokesperson told the New York Post.

MRC also issued three recommendations:

"House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., should direct relevant committees and committee chairmen to investigate Google;

State legislatures should resolve any question of whether Google is a common carrier, which it is; and they can follow the lead of Texas and Florida to ensure that Big Tech cannot engage in viewpoint discrimination;

Americans should stop using Google products, particularly Google Search and instead opt for one of the many alternatives."

"Google's outsized influence on information technology, the body politic and American elections became evident in 2008. After failing to prevent then-candidate for president Donald Trump from being inaugurated following the 2016 election, Google has since made clear to any discerning observer that it has been — and will continue — interfering in America's elections," MRC wrote.