Rep. Issa Demands Google Apologize for Censoring Speech

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., is demanding an apology from Google after a speech he gave in a video was removed from YouTube over disseminating "medical misinformation," according to the Washington Examiner.

In his speech at the EDGE 2021 conference in Las Vegas, Issa compared how far the Americans were behind the Russians on vaccine technology to the space race.

"I referred to how far behind we were [to] the Russians when they put Sputnik up during the Eisenhower administration and then pivoted to how the vaccine called Sputnik also beat us there," Issa said. "But, just like its predecessor, the Sputnik satellite, [the Russian vaccine] wasn't as good, and at the end, we accelerated and passed them."

But in that comparison, which was the only mention of medical information in the speech, it led to the company that had Issa as a speaker to lose its YouTube page.

"When they take you off YouTube," Issa says, "they cut all the links, and they make you disappear. It's their website or their YouTube account that has this blight on it where it's been warned, and if it happens again, they'll be suspended."

The power Google and Big Tech wield puts free speech in a perilous position, according to Issa.

"If they can take mine down while leaving up The Washington Post and The New York Times, who are saying bad things about Sputnik nearly at the top of the Google search, that's just more of the evidence," Issa added.

The representative from California says Google took down the speech because he is a conservative.

"If I said the vaccine doesn't work, they could have some leg to stand on," Issa contended. "I've been saying the truth, and it's still taking me down. They take people down because they don't like our politics. That includes if we disparage vaccine mandates or we disparage masks or anything else."

Due to the concern of free speech, the congressman is demanding an apology from Google for organizations such as EDGE 2021.

"I want that to be the apology," Issa stated. "Say, 'no, we were wrong' and take down this warning that somehow they were guilty of posting medical misinformation."

But beyond a mere apology, Issa is working with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to scrap Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which would otherwise permit internet platforms like Google to have immunity when it comes to third-party content.

"If they didn't have Section 230 protection, we could sue them," Issa added. "But, we can't sue them because the federal government gave them special immunity that they're abusing, and Jim Jordan, as leader of judiciary, is absolutely right, 230's gotta go."