Vatican: Assassination Attempt 'Wounds People and Democracy'

The Vatican said Sunday that the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump "wounds people and democracy, causing suffering and death."

The statement, which was issued by the Holy See Press Office, said that the Vatican joins America's bishops in praying for the victims, for peace in the country, and that "the motives of the violent may never prevail."

This comes the day after an assassination attempt was made on the former president at a campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, where one person was killed and at least two others were wounded. The president was safely led away by the Secret Service after a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

U.S. Catholic leaders offered prayers for Trump and the other victims and condemned the rise of political violence in the U.S.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the U.S. bishops' conference, said in a statement, "Together with my brother bishops, we condemn political violence, and we offer our prayers for President Trump, and those who were killed or injured. We also pray for our country and for an end to political violence, which is never a solution to political disagreements. We ask all people of goodwill to join us in praying for peace in our country."

Bishop David Zubik of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, which includes Butler County, asked that the country "join together in prayer for the health and safety of all, for healing and peace, and for an end to this climate of violence in our world," reported National Catholic Reporter.

"Our nation has once again witnessed another deadly and tragic shooting today," Cardinal Sean O'Malley of Boston said in a statement, The Boston Globe reported. "As a nation, we must come to grips with the incessant violence that has too often become the norm. It must stop. We must find peaceful ways to resolve our differences and avoid all political violence of any kind. May the Lord bless our country and all who seek a just and peaceful society."

And in a post on X, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago said: "This is a moment of great risk in the history of our democracy. May God the Father enfold all his children in his loving embrace, encouraging us to listen to our better angels, to break the cycle of violence, and choose peace."