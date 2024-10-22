Army Ordered to Release Records on Trump's Arlington Visit

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Army officials to release all records pertaining to former President Donald Trump's visit to Arlington National Cemetery during the summer, Military Times reported.

American Oversight, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group dedicated to getting the government to release records, filed a lawsuit, following a Freedom of Information Act request, Military Times said.

Senior Judge Paul Friedman of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted the release.

"With the election just two weeks away, the American people have a clear and compelling interest in knowing how the government responded to an alleged incident involving a major presidential candidate who has a history of politicizing the military," Chioma Chukwu, the group's interim executive director, said in a statement.

In August, Trump was invited by some of the Gold Star families to Arlington to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed at Abbey Gate at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan three years earlier. Trump has said he was asked to take pictures at the request of some of the families inside Section 60, part of the cemetery where photography is restricted.

There also was an alleged altercation between Trump staffers and an Army personnel member at the cemetery, which Trump's team has denied.

The Army released a statement criticizing Trump's campaign for their conduct at Arlington.

Military Times said the unreleased Army records could provide more insight into the level of confrontation between Trump staffers and cemetery staff on the day, and whether the former president helped calm or inflame the situation.