Gold Star Dad Steve Nikoui to Newsmax: Arlington Criticism a 'Gut Punch'

Criticism of former President Donald Trump being photographed and videotaped while he consoled Gold Star families at Arlington National Cemetery felt like a "gut punch," according to Gold Star father Steve Nikoui on Newsmax.

The Trump campaign was accused of violating a federal law that prohibits photography and video at the site for political purposes.

A Pentagon official told The Associated Press the Trump campaign was warned not to take photos in Section 60, the burial site for military personnel killed while fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq.

When it "first came out, I seriously felt like someone had punched me in the gut," Nikoui, speaking alongside Gold Star father Darin Hoover, told "Saturday Report." "I felt so hurt and betrayed. Like, finally we have recognition from a president to honor the sacrifice and service of our children, and then for them to fabricate this lie, to perpetuate, you know, their agenda was very hurtful.

"And not only that, I'm more hurt for Darren, the Hoover family, and for the Gee family because they were there, and they finally get that recognition. They finally get that, you know, recognition from their government, and then literally in that same day to just be punched in their gut and take all that away.

"And for the last several weeks, for us having to defend our position, you know, Kamala Harris was a few miles away. She was invited by Mr. Hoover's Gov. [Spencer] Cox to come. And they never came. They never even called us."

Thirteen servicemen and women died from a suicide bomber at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.

