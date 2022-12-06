Trump Enraged After Business Convicted of Tax Fraud, Other Crimes

Former President Donald Trump repeated his claims of a Democratic-led witch hunt in a seething statement after two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were convicted Tuesday of tax fraud and other financial crimes in a New York City court.

“MANHATTAN WITCH HUNT!” Trump fumed in a statement released to multiple media outlets. “Disappointed with the verdict in Manhattan, but will appeal. After looking at millions of pages of documents, over many years, much to the detriment of record-setting murder and other forms of violent crime that are taking place in New York City, the Government was able to get an employee to ‘plea’ in order for a very reduced sentence.”

Trump was referring to former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to charges he manipulated the company’s books to illegally reduce his taxes on $1.7 million in fringe benefits to get a reduced five-month prison sentence.

Weisselberg, 75, testified, “It was my own personal greed that led to this,” according to The Associated Press. In closing arguments, defense attorney Michael van der Veen said, “this case isn’t about Donald Trump, it is about Weisselberg and two corporate entities that did not commit crimes.”

“This case was about Allen Weisselberg committing tax fraud on his personal tax returns, etc., with he and every witness repeatedly testifying that President Trump and the Trump Family knew nothing about his actions, which he admits were done solely for his own benefit, and with no benefit to the two companies,” Trump said in the statement. “Why would Corporations, which knew nothing about Weisselberg’s personal tax returns, be prosecuted for that person’s conduct? There was RELIANCE by us on a then highly respected and expensive accounting firm, and law firm, to do this work. The accounting firm also did his personal returns, which we are not even allowed to legally view.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, said, “this was a case about greed and cheating. In Manhattan, no corporation is above the law.”

Trump also is facing criminal investigations launched by other Democrats, including New York Attorney General Letitia James over fraud allegations at the Trump Organization by Trump and three of his children; Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis over allegations of Trump trying to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election results; and the Biden Justice Department, which is investigating Trump’s handling of presidential documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left office and allegations of his attempts to overthrow the 2020 election.

“It is a continuation of the Greatest Political Witch Hunt in the History of our Country.” Trump said in his statement. “New York City is a hard place to be ‘Trump,’ as businesses and people flee our once-Great City!”

