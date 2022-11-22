Judge Pushes Trump's N.Y. Fraud Trial to Oct. 2023

A Manhattan-based judge has pushed the New York attorney general's fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump to Oct. 2023, The Hill reported.

Judge Arthur Engoron set a trial date of Oct. 2, 2023, for attorney general Letitia James's lawsuit against Trump, his three adult children, and the Trump Organization.

Filed in Sept., James' lawsuit follows a three-year investigation of whether Trump or his company manipulated property values to receive investments and tax and loan benefits.

According to a CNN report, Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, on Tuesday said her client would be present and testify in the trial.

"My clients, they will be here," Habba stated. "All of them."

But in an Insider report, also filed on Tuesday, Habba walked back the statement in an email, saying, "I do not know at this point" whether Trump will testify.

The Trump Organization is also on trial for criminal tax fraud in New York.