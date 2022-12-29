Trump Foreshadowed Airport Travel Woes, Laments US in Decline

Hearkening back to his famed "Nation in Decline" campaign rally speech conclusion from the summer and fall, former President Donald Trump lamented the Christmas vacation travel nightmare that has unfolded.

"Our airports, and so much else, are like those of a third world country," Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social. "The USA has gone down so far, so fast. Very sad to watch!"

The remarks mirror excerpts from the ending of his campaign rally speech, which was often set to the sounds of thunder and lightning along with sad organ music.

"A nation whose once-revered airports are dirty and a crowded mess," Trump said myriad times in rally speeches, which was also replayed on midterm campaign video ads. "You sit and wait for hours and then are notified that the plane won't leave, and they have no idea when they will.

"Where ticket prices have tripled. They don't have the pilots to fly the planes, and they don't seek qualified air-traffic controllers anymore, and they just don't know what they are doing.

"We are a nation that has lost its confidence, its willpower, and its strength. We are a nation that has lost its way, but we are not going to allow this horror to continue. Two years ago we were a great nation, and we will soon be a great nation again."

In another Truth Social post Thursday, Trump noted the fall from grace came after a 2020 presidential election that was rigged by social injustice revolts and FBI censorship — through tidy relationships with and influence over Big Tech — of true stories that might tarnish Trump's campaign opponent.

"Are there no consequences for the tremendous damage done to our country through the rigged and corrupt 2020 presidential election? Strictly third world!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump's statement lamented that the FBI supervisor of the Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping scheme and the Jan. 6 probes was replaced just before the Republican majority was set to take over the House and dig into the potential schemes to derail Trump.

Earlier Thursday, Trump blasted what he called the censorship scheme by the FBI through its relationships with Twitter, Facebook, Google, and other Big Tech companies.

"So, if the FBI illegally suppressed all of the really bad information on the Biden family (laptop!) at a level never seen before, ('it was Russian disinformation,' they said), while at the same time not letting the many positive things accomplished by 'Trump' get out to the public, but would instead put out 'bad stuff,' that would be the very definition of the government's rigging of an election," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"Pollsters projected this scam made a difference of millions of votes. What are the consequences?"