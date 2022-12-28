Trump Hails 'Unselect' Jan. 6 Committee 'Subpoena Is Dead!'

As anti-Trump Democrats and the House Jan. 6 Select Committee prepare for the Republican majority takeover of the House, former President Donald Trump is hailing the dropping of the subpoena served to him.

"Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political thugs has withdrawn the subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the crooked 2020 presidential election," Trump wrote Wednesday night on Truth Social.

The committee issued its final report to Congress and America, while issuing referrals to the Justice Department to weigh charges against Trump, but the former president and 2024 GOP primary candidate remained confident in the face of the latest attempt to keep him from running for the White House again, hailing the committee's dropping of the subpoena.

"They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in court," Trump's statement concluded. "Perhaps the FBI's involvement in rigging the election played into their decision. In any event, the subpoena is dead!"

Trump's tweet followed a series of takedowns Wednesday night, including one suggesting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was compromised and had to kowtow to Senate Democrats on the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package.

"Something is going on with Mitch McConnell and all of the terrible and virtually automatic 'surrenders' he makes to the Marxist Democrats, like on the $1.7 trillion 'Ominous' bill," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Could have killed it using the debt ceiling, or made it much better in the Republican House. Nobody can be this stupid.

"Perhaps it has to do with his wife, Coco Chow, and their big relationships with China – a historic conflict of interest like no other!"

Earlier in the night, Trump said the "exact same" FBI investigators of the Hunter Biden laptop are the ones who have been involved in pressing Twitter to censor true information about the laptop in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

"It has just been learned that the FBI Office that is 'investigating' Hunter Biden sent many censorship requests to keep all of his bad news confidential just prior to the 2020 election," Trump wrote in a scathing rebuke on Truth Social.

"In other words, the exact same people that were 'investigating him' were making sure that he doesn't get any bad publicity — 'Only good publicity, please.'

"This is an outrageous disgrace, and the same group that is after me on the Boxes Hoax, the January 6th Unselect Committee Hoax, and the many past hoaxes and scams."