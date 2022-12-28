×
Tags: election | meddling | coup | donald trump | fbi | censorship | twitter

Trump: FBI Probing Hunter 'Exact Same People' Burying Laptop News

By    |   Wednesday, 28 December 2022 06:02 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump denounced the "outrageous disgrace" of "exact same people" at the FBI investigating Hunter Biden's laptop are those that were pushing to censor reports on it in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election.

"It has just been learned that the FBI Office that is 'investigating' Hunter Biden sent many censorship requests to keep all of his bad news confidential just prior to the 2020 election," Trump wrote Wednesday night in a scathing rebuke on Truth Social.

"In other words, the exact same people that were 'investigating him' were making sure that he doesn't get any bad publicity — 'Only good publicity, please,'"

Trump added this is not the first time malign forces meddling in presidential politics and elections are colluding to throw him out of office and attempting keep him from running again in 2024.

"This is an outrageous disgrace, and the same group that is after me on the Boxes Hoax, the January 6th Unselect Committee Hoax, and the many past Hoaxes and Scams," Trump's statement concluded.

Wednesday, 28 December 2022 06:02 PM
