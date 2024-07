Former President Donald Trump seemingly backed off a previous endorsement of Abe Hamadeh for Arizona's 8th Congressional District, instead giving his "complete and total" support to both Hamadeh and Blake Masters for the seat.

Writing on Truth Social ahead of Tuesday's primary, Trump endorsed both candidates: "[T]hey will both be spectacular, and I'm pleased to announce that both Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh have my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Congressman of Arizona's 8th Congressional District — THEY WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

Vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance has endorsed Masters.