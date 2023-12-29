Report: Trump Prepping to File Challenges on Ballot Decisions

Former President Donald Trump's legal team is preparing as soon as Tuesday to file challenges to decisions in Colorado and Maine that kicked him off their state's primary ballot.

The New York Times, which first reported the news, also said sources told it that the decision in Maine made unilaterally by Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows will be filed in a state court.

However, the decision in Colorado handed down by the state's Supreme Court will be appealed to the United States Supreme Court, the source claimed.

Other sources informed the Times that Trump was optimistic about his chances of winning in the U.S. Supreme Court yet still worried about what the three justices he appointed in his tenure would decide to do.

Trump reportedly thinks one or two of the justices could break for fear of the ruling being publicly perceived as political.

The news comes as Trump has slammed the two states' use of the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment to prevent him from being on their ballots.

According to the states, despite Trump not yet being criminally convicted of trying to overturn the 2020 election, his alleged involvement with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot constitutes an attempted insurrection.

"That 4-3 Colorado Supreme Court decision, which they themselves stayed, thus keeping me on the ballot as we go up to the U.S. Supreme Court, is being ridiculed and mocked all over the World," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.