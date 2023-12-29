Rep. Massie Warns States on Trump Ballot Exclusion: House Has Final Say

In a cautionary statement, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., asserted that the U.S. House of Representatives holds ultimate authority over certifying electors from states seeking to exclude former President Donald Trump from the presidential ballot.

Massie emphasized that states such as Maine and Colorado should be mindful of the House's pivotal role in the process. He conveyed this message on X, noting, "Maine, Colorado, and other states that might try to bureaucratically deny ballot access to any Republican nominee should remember the U.S. House of Representatives is the ultimate arbiter of whether to certify electors from those states."

Billionaire Elon Musk, who owns X, responded with a concise "Interesting" to Massie's tweet on the certification issue.

Recent rulings by Colorado's Supreme Court and Maine's secretary of state declared Trump ineligible for ballot placement by relying on the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution's "insurrection clause" without Trump being charged or convicted of a violation thereof.

These decisions pointed to Trump's rejection of the 2020 election results and his role in the capitol riot on January 6, 2021, prompting concerns about the certification of electors from these states on January 6, 2025.

Massie, a supporter of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential primary, suggested that the certification process in 2025 could become the mechanism to discard electoral votes from states denying Trump ballot access.

Highlighting the significance of House control, Massie explained that the outcome in 2021 was hindered by Democrat control, while Republicans currently maintain a slim majority. He stated, "Whether we keep the majority remains to be seen."

Changes to the Electoral Count Reform Act in 2022 raised the threshold for challenging electoral results, requiring a fifth of members from each chamber to object to results from any state on Jan. 6, 2025.

Trump's campaign vows to legally challenge Maine's decision, with a similar move in Colorado awaiting review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Criticism of Maine's decision extends even from Trump's adversaries like Sens. Angus King (I) and Susan Collins (R). Meanwhile, other states, including Michigan, have rejected challenges to Trump's eligibility, emphasizing the complexity of the situation.