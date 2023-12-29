×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chris christie | donald trump | 2024 election | ballot | maine | colorado | supreme court

Christie: Kicking Trump Off Maine Ballot 'Makes Him a Martyr'

By    |   Friday, 29 December 2023 07:13 PM EST

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said Thursday that booting former President Donald Trump from Maine's ballot in 2024 "makes him a martyr."

Joining "CNN This Morning," the former New Jersey governor said he was skeptical of the decision to remove Trump from the ballot by Shenna Bellows, the Democrat secretary of state of Maine.

"When stuff like this happens, this should be decided by the voters of the United States. It should not be decided by courts," Christie said of the move.

He added: Trump is "very good at playing 'poor me, poor me.' He's always complaining. The poor billionaire from New York who's spending everybody else's money to pay his legal fees, 'poor me.'"

Bellows kicked Trump off the state's presidential primary ballot earlier this week, citing the Constitution's "insurrection clause," which the Colorado Supreme Court recently ruled applies to former presidents.

Trump's legal team intends to appeal the Colorado decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Christie is currently polling at 3.4% in the GOP primary. Trump stands on top at 61.2%.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said Thursday that booting former President Donald Trump from Maine's ballot in 2024 "makes him a martyr."
chris christie, donald trump, 2024 election, ballot, maine, colorado, supreme court
179
2023-13-29
Friday, 29 December 2023 07:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved