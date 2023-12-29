Christie: Kicking Trump Off Maine Ballot 'Makes Him a Martyr'

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said Thursday that booting former President Donald Trump from Maine's ballot in 2024 "makes him a martyr."

Joining "CNN This Morning," the former New Jersey governor said he was skeptical of the decision to remove Trump from the ballot by Shenna Bellows, the Democrat secretary of state of Maine.

"When stuff like this happens, this should be decided by the voters of the United States. It should not be decided by courts," Christie said of the move.

He added: Trump is "very good at playing 'poor me, poor me.' He's always complaining. The poor billionaire from New York who's spending everybody else's money to pay his legal fees, 'poor me.'"

Bellows kicked Trump off the state's presidential primary ballot earlier this week, citing the Constitution's "insurrection clause," which the Colorado Supreme Court recently ruled applies to former presidents.

Trump's legal team intends to appeal the Colorado decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Christie is currently polling at 3.4% in the GOP primary. Trump stands on top at 61.2%.