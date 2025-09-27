Dominion, Giuliani Resolve $1.3B Defamation Suit

Rudy Giuliani has settled Dominion Voting Systems' $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit, ending a yearslong legal fight over his claims that the company helped rig the 2020 presidential election against President Donald Trump, The Hill reported.

The parties agreed "to the dismissal of all claims and causes of action asserted in

this matter by Dominion against Giuliani with prejudice. Each party shall bear its own attorneys' fees, expenses, and costs."

The terms of the settlement, including whether Giuliani will make a financial payment, remain undisclosed.

Dominion sued Giuliani in early 2021, accusing him of spreading allegations that the company manipulated its voting machines to shift ballots in favor of Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election.

The complaint said Giuliani repeatedly promoted theories of election fraud in television appearances, podcasts, and social media posts.

Giuliani, who maintained his claims even after courts rejected them, has faced mounting financial and legal setbacks.

Earlier this month, a New York state judge ordered him to pay $1.36 million plus interest to a law firm that previously represented him in unrelated matters.

In January, he reached another settlement in a $148 million defamation case brought by two Georgia election workers. The amount of that deal was also kept confidential.

Dominion, a Colorado-based election technology company, has pursued multiple defamation cases in the wake of the 2020 contest. The company struck a $787 million settlement with Fox News in April 2023 over its coverage of Trump's voter fraud claims, one of the largest known media defamation payouts in U.S. history.

The settlement with Giuliani closes one of the most prominent cases targeting a key figure in Trump's postelection efforts. Giuliani, once hailed as "America's Mayor" after the Sept. 11 attacks, has seen his public image and finances battered by the wave of litigation tied to his defense of Trump's presidency.

While the resolution with Dominion removes one legal battle from Giuliani's docket, he continues to face challenges on other fronts, including criminal charges in Georgia over his role in alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.