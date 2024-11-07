Trump Names Susie Wiles WH Chief of Staff

President-elect Donald Trump named Susie Wiles his White House chief of staff on Thursday, his first major decision in building out his second administration.

Wiles, also Trump's campaign manager, becomes the first-ever female to be named chief of staff in a presidential administration.

"Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns," Trump said in a statement. "Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud."

It was reported earlier Thursday that Wiles was the front-runner to get the job, with NBC News reporting that Wiles was already in the role of de facto chief of staff and that the Trump staffers want her to have the job.

Trump gave a shout-out to Wiles on Tuesday afternoon while speaking with reporters at the polling site where he voted.

"Some people said it's the best-run campaign they've ever seen; but in order to make that stick, you have to win," Trump said. "My team ... many of them are the same players — as you know, Susie."

Wiles is the daughter of American football player and sportscaster Pat Summerall.

This story has been updated.