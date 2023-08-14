Trump Attorneys on Georgia Charges Leak: Not a 'Mistake'

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump fired back at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office for leaking the charges being put before the grand jury targeting Trump this week.

"The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has once again shown that they have no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process," attorneys Drew Findling and Jennifer Little wrote in a statement to Newsmax.

The statement came just hours after reporters picked up a grand jury court docket outlining the case and charges against Trump. The document was on the court's website briefly – apparently mistakenly – before it was deleted.

The office called a Reuters report "inaccurate" and docket a "fictitious document that has been circulated online," refusing to acknowledge what the document was for or why it outlined specific charges against the former president that apparently is being brought before the Willis grand jury.

"This was not a simple administrative mistake," the Trump attorneys' statement continued. "A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney's Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk's office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated.

"This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception."

Earlier Monday, Trump's former second impeachment lawyer David Schoen argued Trump's attorneys have a strong case to get the trial moved out of Georgia to a federal court.

"I think there will be a significant initiative to move it to federal court – completely different dynamic than in the New York case," Schoen told "American Agenda." "In the New York case, there's a question whether he was actually acting under the color of law or in his capacity as the president in his dealings with Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels.

"In this case, I don't think there isn't really any legitimate question as to what capacity he was acting in. This had directly to do with the election, and I think that he would take a position under Article II, Section 1 and Section 3 of the Constitution that he had an obligation to take steps with respect to the election."